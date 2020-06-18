Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 57,514 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

