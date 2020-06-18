Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 534 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $156,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,613,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $338.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

