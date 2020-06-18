MML Investors Services LLC Has $440,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 69.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

