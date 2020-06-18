Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.