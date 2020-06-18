M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,191 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

