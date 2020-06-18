M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,354,000 after purchasing an additional 940,437 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $24,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,220,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after acquiring an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBT opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

