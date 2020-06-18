MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,830 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

