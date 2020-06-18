M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.