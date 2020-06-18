MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,060,000 after acquiring an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

