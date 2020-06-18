M&T Bank Corp Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after buying an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. CSFB decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.