MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

