Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,660,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 319,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 180,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

