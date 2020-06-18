M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,357 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after buying an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,872,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

HBI opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.