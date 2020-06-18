MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $86.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

