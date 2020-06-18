MML Investors Services LLC Takes $363,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Continental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in United Continental by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

