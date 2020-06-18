Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Share Price

Press coverage about Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Strategic Education earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the health services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

STRA opened at $150.24 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $109,310.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

