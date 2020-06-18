Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

AAPL opened at $351.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average of $293.95. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

