APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,064 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vail Resorts by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vail Resorts by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

