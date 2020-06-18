APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,450.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,414.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

