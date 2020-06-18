APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,404 shares of company stock worth $3,415,972 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.06 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

