Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,796 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

