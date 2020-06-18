APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,828,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

IQIYI stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

