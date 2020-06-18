44,600 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after buying an additional 825,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,424,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

