APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,464 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $302.53 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average is $313.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Put Option

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

