APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 752,656 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,656 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of BMC Stock worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. AJO LP grew its position in BMC Stock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

