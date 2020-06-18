Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,230 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Olympic Steel worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

