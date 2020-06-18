Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.