IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of IntriCon worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IntriCon by 118.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.02. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.