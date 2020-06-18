Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

