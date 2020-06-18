Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

