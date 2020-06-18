Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Suzano were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Suzano by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 367,498 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 350,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 177,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Suzano by 47,315.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 170,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Suzano stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SUZ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

