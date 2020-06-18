10,187 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

