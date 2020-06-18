Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

