Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

