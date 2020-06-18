Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE GNK opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

