Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

