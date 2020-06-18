Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $381,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

