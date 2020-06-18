26,170 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

