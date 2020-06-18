Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $196.88 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

