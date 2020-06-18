Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,915 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 507,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.61.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

