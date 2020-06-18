Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,950,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

