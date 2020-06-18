Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 140,159 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 291.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,159 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Everi worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Everi by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 410,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166,879 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Everi by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 400,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

