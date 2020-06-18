Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 33,024 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.