Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $684,000 Stock Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.