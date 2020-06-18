Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Orthofix Medical worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $678.02 million, a PE ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

