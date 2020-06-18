Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $708,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $294,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $143,395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $38,085,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

