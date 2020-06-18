Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $315,734,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.