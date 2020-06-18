Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $745,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,032,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,303 shares of company stock worth $7,048,852. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.