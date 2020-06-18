Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $719.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

