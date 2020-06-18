Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,205 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Timken were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Timken by 1,352.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Timken by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 525,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Timken by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 65.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Timken by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

